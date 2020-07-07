Beijing reports no Covid-19 cases for 1st time since market outbreak

PanARMENIAN.Net - Beijing reported zero new coronavirus cases on Monday, July 7 for the first time since the Xinfadi wholesale food market cluster was discovered on June 11, China’s National Health Commission announced Tuesday, according to CNN.

Eight new imported cases were reported in China, across Shanghai, Liaoning, Sichuan, Inner Mongolia and Guangdong.

No new deaths or local cases were recorded. The National Health Commission also reported 15 new asymptomatic cases across the country.

This comes as Beijing authorities announced Monday that over 11 million people in the capital have been given nucleic acid coronavirus tests since the outbreak at the Xinfadi market, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.