Iran records highest daily death toll from Covid-19
July 7, 2020 - 18:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran has recorded its highest number of deaths from Covid-19 within a 24-hour period, Health Ministry figures showed on Tuesday, July 7, according to Reuters.
The 200 deaths reported on Tuesday exceed the previous record from Sunday, when the ministry reported 163 deaths in a day.
The Islamic Republic has recorded a total of 11,931 deaths and 245,688 infections from the coronavirus, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in a statement on state TV.
The number of new daily infections and deaths has increased sharply in the past week following the gradual lifting of restrictions that began in mid-April.
Iran was one of the hardest hit countries early in the pandemic. The highest number of deaths recorded in a day in that first phase was 158 on April 4.
President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday launched new measures to try to curb the renewed spread. Iranians who do not wear masks will be denied state services and workplaces that fail to comply with health protocols will be shut for a week, he said.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Donations soar after Kim Kardashian urges support for Armenia businesses The Foundation revealed that before Kardashian's tweet, several donations were made each day.
Karabakh coronavirus infections reach 136 111 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 82 others are quarantined.
Kanye's Yeezy received $2m-plus from small businesses program West made headlines over the weekend when he announced his candidacy for the 2020 presidency.
Johnny Depp libel trial set to begin in London The legal drama, scheduled to run for three weeks, is being spaced out across five courts.