Tom Hanks "has no respect" for people not wearing masks
July 8, 2020 - 11:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, who recovered from Covid-19 earlier this year, has said he "has no respect" for people who refuse to wear a mask in public during the coronavirus pandemic.
The actor and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus while filming in Australia in March.
Hanks said: "I don't get it, I simply do not get it, it is literally the least you can do."
The actor made the comments in an interview with the Associated Press about face coverings while promoting his latest film.
"If anybody wants to build up an argument about doing the least they can do, I wouldn't trust them with a driver's licence," he said.
"I mean, when you drive a car, you've got to obey speed limits, you've got to use your turn signals [indicators], you've got to avoid hitting pedestrians. If you can't do those three things, you shouldn't be driving a car.
"If you can't wear a mask and wash your hands and social distance, I've got no respect for you, man. I don't buy your argument."
Hanks is a two-time Oscar winner, taking home the best actor prize for both "Philadelphia" and "Forrest Gump" in the 1990s.
His new film, "Greyhound", was originally due to be released in cinemas but will now be screened on Apple TV instead.
