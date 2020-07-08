Greek parliament ratifies Armenia–EU agreement
July 8, 2020 - 15:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The parliament of Greece has ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union in late 2017.
The agreement was approved Tuesday, July 7, two weeks after entering the Greek parliament, the Armenian Embassy in Greece said on Facebook.
The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for Armenia and the EU to work together for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia.
The deal will broaden and deepen the EU's relationship with Armenia and provide for closer cooperation in economic, trade and political areas in addition to enhanced sectoral policies.
Most EU members have already ratified the agreement, with only a handful of them left to approve the deal for good.
