Demonstrators demand Serbian President resign after lockdown issued

PanARMENIAN.Net - A group of opposition supporters stormed the Serbian parliament building in Belgrade on Tuesday, July 7 night in a protest against a lockdown planned for the capital this weekend to halt the spread of the coronavirus, Al Jazeera reports.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday evening that stricter measures including the lockdown of Belgrade over the weekend would be introduced because of the rising number of coronavirus infections.

Opponents blame the increase on the government and say people should not have to pay the price for another lockdown.

After Vucic's statement, several thousand people began gathering in front of the parliament in Belgrade's central square.

About two hours before midnight local time, a small group of protesters pushed past a police cordon, broke through a door and entered the parliament building. But police later pushed them back.

The crowd demanded Vucic's resignation and shouted: "Serbia has risen."

Protesters also clashed with police in front of the state TV building. The broadcaster is accused by the opposition of being biased towards the government.

A number of police vehicles were set on fire.