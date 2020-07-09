Global coronavirus cases surpass 12 million
July 9, 2020 - 10:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - There are now more than 12 million cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide, including more than 6.5 million recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking figures from the World Health Organization and additional sources.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, almost 550,000 people have died globally from Covid-19 complications.
The United States, Brazil, Russia and India are currently in the epicenter of the global pandemic that first started in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Tens of thousands of cases are recorded worldwide each day, and thousands are dying from the disease.
Johns Hopkins experts in global public health, infectious disease, and emergency preparedness have been at the forefront of the international response to Covid-19.
Photo. Reuters
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Final Terry Pratchett stories will be published in September The stories appeared in the Bucks Free Press and Western Daily Press in the 60s and early 70s.
Researchers: Cloth masks don't work as well as medical-grade versions The researchers from Sydney, Australia, said their results showed cloth versions don’t work as well.
Armenia: Gagik Tsarukyan's casino license revoked Shangri La has not paid a quarter of the state fee for the second quarter of 2020, a report says.
Viva-MTS, FPWC prioritize energy-efficient technologies The companies continue the installation of energy-efficient systems in the remote settlements of Armenia.