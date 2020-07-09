Hospital at heart of Italy's Covid-19 outbreak reports no positive cases
July 9, 2020 - 16:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The main hospital in the city of Bergamo, which was at the heart of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Italy, has had the first day without any Covid-19 patients since February 23, a spokesperson for the Papa Giovanni XXIII told CNN Thursday, July .
Italy was one of the first countries in Europe to report coronavirus cases and became one of the hardest hit, with its current death toll standing at almost 35,000.
