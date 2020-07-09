Police search for Seoul mayor after his daughter reports him missing
July 9, 2020 - 17:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The police said on Thursday, July 9 that they were searching for Park Won-soon, the mayor of Seoul, the capital of South Korea, after his daughter reported him missing, The New York Times reports.
Mr. Park, 64, canceled his official schedule for Thursday and called in sick to City Hall. His daughter told the police that he had left home after leaving a cryptic, “will-like message,” according to Yonhap, the national news agency, which cited an anonymous police source.
When Park had not returned home after five hours, his daughter called the police.
The mayor of Seoul, a city of 10 million, is largely considered the second most powerful elected official in South Korea after the president. Park, who is serving his third term, has often been named as a possible candidate to replace President Moon Jae-in, whose single five-year term is set to end in 2022.
Park has been the mayor of Seoul since 2011. His latest term is scheduled to end in 2022.
Before becoming mayor, Mr. Park was a prominent human rights attorney who founded the country’s most influential civil rights group.
