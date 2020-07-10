U.S. House panel backs Artsakh demining aid

U.S. House panel backs Artsakh demining aid
July 10, 2020 - 12:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A key U.S. House panel has approved legislative report language indirectly calling for continued USAID funding for humanitarian demining in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), reports the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

"We certainly welcome this report recommendation as a step in the right direction," said Aram Hamparian, Executive Director of the ANCA. "However, in light of this Administration's all-out attack on Artsakh demining, it's clear that Congress will need to do more in the underlying foreign aid bill to ensure continued U.S. support for a mine-free Artsakh."

Support for Artsakh demining was included in the House Appropriations Committee report accompanying the Fiscal Year 2021 Foreign Aid Bill, as follows: "The Committee recommends funding consistent with prior years for USAID's Humanitarian Demining program." The only USAID funded demining program currently in operation is in Artsakh, where The HALO Trust has successfully removed over 61,000 mines and cleared some 62,000 acres of land, ensuring a safer future for over 80% of Artsakh's population.

Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ), who has visited Artsakh and met with representatives of The HALO Trust, was a strong proponent of the report language, along with his Armenian Caucus colleagues, including Co-Chairs Jackie Speier (D-CA) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Representatives Judy Chu (D-CA), Devin Nunes (R-CA), Jim Costa (D-CA), Brad Sherman (D-CA) and others.

 Top stories
Armenia temporarily bans Artsakh visits amid coronavirus crisisArmenia temporarily bans Artsakh visits amid coronavirus crisis
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
Potential coronavirus vaccine trials set to start in AprilPotential coronavirus vaccine trials set to start in April
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Picture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo awardPicture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo award
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrityAliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
San Francisco Armenian Genocide cross glows blue to honor health workers
Artsakh issues self-isolation order for some settlements
Azerbaijani troops use mortars to fire on Karabakh positions
Lavrov hints gas price for Armenia linked to criminal case against rail firm
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Trump on Kanye's presidential run: "He is always going to be for us" Trump brushed off comments that West made earlier this week, saying that he is taking the red hat off․
Kazakhstan denies reports of "pneumonia deadlier than coronavirus" Kazakhstan’s healthcare ministry branded media reports based on the embassy statement as “fake news”.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan handed one-match suspension Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss Roma's upcoming fixture against Brescia on July 10.
U.S. records highest daily rise in Covid-19 cases There are at least 3,115,345 cases in the U.S. and more than 133,000 people have died from the virus.