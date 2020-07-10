U.S. records highest daily rise in Covid-19 cases
July 10, 2020 - 14:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. saw a record number of new coronavirus cases in a single day Thursday, with 60,646 new cases reported, CNN reported citing data from Johns Hopkins University.
There are at least 3,115,345 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and more than 133,000 people have died from the virus, according to JHU’s tally.
Thursday's total eclipses the previous high of new US cases reached on July 7, when 60,021 new coronavirus cases were reported across the country, according to Johns Hopkins data.
Photo. Reuters
