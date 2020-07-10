U.S. records highest daily rise in Covid-19 cases

U.S. records highest daily rise in Covid-19 cases
July 10, 2020 - 14:08 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. saw a record number of new coronavirus cases in a single day Thursday, with 60,646 new cases reported, CNN reported citing data from Johns Hopkins University.

There are at least 3,115,345 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and more than 133,000 people have died from the virus, according to JHU’s tally.

Thursday's total eclipses the previous high of new US cases reached on July 7, when 60,021 new coronavirus cases were reported across the country, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Photo. Reuters
 Top stories
Germany's Merkel goes into self-quarantineGermany's Merkel goes into self-quarantine
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Coronavirus: Czech Republic closing bordersCoronavirus: Czech Republic closing borders
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
"London patient" becomes second person cured of HIV
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
CIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – reportCIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – report
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
 Articles
Compassion is key, no matter what

An Italian photojournalist’s journey through the pandemic

 Most popular in the section
Red Cross urges against "vaccine nationalism"
Armenia: Chairman of State Revenue Committee resigns
Spain: Mortality spiked 155% in worst week of epidemic
Turkey planning special agency to promote Armenian Genocide denial
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan handed one-match suspension Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss Roma's upcoming fixture against Brescia on July 10.
Karabakh coronavirus cases reach 146 116 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 77 others are quarantined.
U.S. House panel backs Artsakh demining aid The report indirectly calls for continued USAID funding for humanitarian demining in Artsakh.
AP: Catholic Church in U.S. lobbied, won $1.4b in virus aid Many millions went to dioceses that have paid huge settlements or sought bankruptcy protection.