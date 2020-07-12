Armenia reports 557 new coronavirus cases, 214 recoveries

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 577 to reach 31,969 on Sunday, July 12 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 214 more people have recovered, 6 patients have died from Covid-19, while two others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

134,989 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 19,633 people have recovered, 565 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 182 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.