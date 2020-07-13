Armenia extends state of emergency for fourth time
July 13, 2020 - 11:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has extended the state of emergency for a third time until August 12, giving the government more leverage to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.
The government approved the decision on Monday, July 13.
Under the state of emergency first declared in mid-March, the movement of citizens was restricted for several weeks, but most restrictions have already been removed.
Armenians are now required to wear masks when leaving their homes and in public areas, inside cars when there are other people besides the driver, and in the street.
Public gatherings are prohibited with the exception of those authorized by the Commandant.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 32,151 on Monday, according to information provided by the Health Ministry. So far, 19,865 people have recovered, 573 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 183 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
