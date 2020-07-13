Russia concerned about escalation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
July 13, 2020 - 15:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday, July 13 that Moscow is concerned about "the sharp escalation" on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border near the province of Tavush.
Fighting on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border began around midday on Sunday, July 12 when a group of Azerbaijani soldiers twice attempted to cross the Armenian border amid artillery fire from the Azerbaijani side. The Azerbaijani military resumed provocation on Monday morning. The Armenian side has suffered no casualties, while Azerbaijan has reported at least four deaths.
"According to incoming information, hostilities continue, artillery is being used, deaths and injuries have been reported," a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"The further escalation that threatens the security of the region is unacceptable. We urge the conflicting parties to maintain restraint and strictly adhere to the ceasefire."
In addition, Russia has expressed its readiness to help stabilize the situation.
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, meanwhile, discussed the matter with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, over the phone. Mnatsakanyan described Azerbaijan's ceasefire violations and the attempted sabotage against the Armenian positions as unacceptable.
