CSTO postpones meeting on Armenia-Azerbaijan border escalation

July 13, 2020 - 16:47 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - An emergency meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to discuss the recent escalation along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been postponed indefinitely, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov said on Monday, July 13.

The meeting was initiated by CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas and has now been postponed due to consultations between parties, as the format of discussions has yet to be clarified.

Zainetdinov failed to reveal who was behind the initiative to postpone the emergency meeting.

Azerbaijan launched two failed infiltration attempt on the border with Armenia whose troops immediately identified the saboteurs and thwarted them back to their positions on Sunday. On Monday morning, the Azerbaijani military resumed provocations and continued firing on Armenian positions. The Armenian side has suffered no casualties with only two police officers sustaining slight injuries, while Azerbaijan has reported at least four deaths.

