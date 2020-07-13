Lawmaker: Armenia has downed several Azerbaijani drones

July 13, 2020 - 18:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lawmaker Andranik Kocharyan has revealed that the Armenian military has downed several Azerbaijan UAVs, including a kamikaze drone, after Azerbaijan launched provocations on the border on Sunday, July 12.

Banak.info has published a photo if one of the downed UAVs which it said is most probably ThunderB drone.

Azerbaijan launched two failed infiltration attempts on the border with Armenia whose troops immediately identified the saboteurs and thwarted them back to their positions on Sunday. On Monday morning, the Azerbaijani military resumed provocations and continued firing on Armenian positions. On the Armenian side, two police officers and three contract servicemen have sustained slight injuries, while Azerbaijan has reported at least four deaths.

Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

