Azerbaijan reports seven new deaths among troops

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani Major General Polad Hashimov, Colonel Ilgar Mirzayev, as well as two Majors, two junior officers and a contract soldier were killed in fighting with the Armenian side on Tuesday, July 14 morning, Oxu.az reports citing the country's Defense Ministry.

According to a report from Razm.info, Hashimov was the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps of the Azerbaijani Army, while Mirzayev was the artillery chief in the same corps.

The editor of Meydan, an opposition media outlet in Azerbaijan, was the first to report on the top military officials' death, though his post on social media was deleted almost immediately.

Azerbaijan had earlier reported four deaths which means a total of 11 troops have been killed since the country renewed hostilities against Armenia on Sunday.

Azerbaijan launched two failed infiltration attempts on the border with Armenia whose troops immediately identified the saboteurs and thwarted them back to their positions on Sunday. On Monday morning, the Azerbaijani military resumed provocations and continued firing on Armenian positions. On the Armenian side, two police officers and three contract servicemen have sustained slight injuries, while Azerbaijan has reported 11 deaths. Azerbaijan also fired from large caliber grenade launchers to target civilians' homes in border villages.

A source told PanARMENIAN.Net , meanwhile, that the Armenian Armed Forces have now "occupied" a new position in the province of Tavush, which neutralizes the communication routes of one of the largest Azerbaijani bases in the region.