Armenian military publishes footage from punitive measures
July 14, 2020 - 15:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Army has published footage from punitive measures taken against Azerbaijan overnight.
The air defense subdivision of the Armenian Armed Forces, meanwhile, struck an Azerbaijani drone fire control system on Tuesday, July 14, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan has said.
On July 12, Azerbaijan launched two failed infiltration attempts on the border with Armenia whose troops immediately identified the saboteurs and thwarted them back to their positions. Since the next morning, the Azerbaijani military has been firing on the Armenian positions, also using large caliber grenade launchers and combat drones to target civilian homes in several border settlements.
Two servicemen of the Armenian army have been killed, and two police officers and three contract soldiers have sustained slight injuries, while Azerbaijan has reported 11 deaths.
