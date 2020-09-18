Karabakh total coronavirus tally surpasses 350

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Friday, September 18 announced three new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 352.

Health authorities said people who have been exposed to the newly infected patients are being identified and isolated.

311 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 79 others are quarantined.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, two people carrying the virus have died from other causes.

Karabakh has extended the state of emergency until october 11.