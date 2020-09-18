Karabakh total coronavirus tally surpasses 350

Karabakh total coronavirus tally surpasses 350
September 18, 2020 - 13:56 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Friday, September 18 announced three new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 352.

Health authorities said people who have been exposed to the newly infected patients are being identified and isolated.

311 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 79 others are quarantined.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, two people carrying the virus have died from other causes.

Karabakh has extended the state of emergency until october 11.

Burj Khalifa, ADNOC building will light up with colours of Armenian flag
The Embassy of Armenia to the UAE said more details about the time of the event will be provided later.
Karabakh coronavirus cases reach 243
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
Lebanese parliament could designate Armenian Genocide remembrance day
The parliament will vote on designating a day for the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.
UN chief urges maximum restraint between Armenia and Azerbaijan
The Secretary-General is following "with deep concern" the tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The situation is scarier than one can imagine

Family in Beirut hoping to move to Armenia

