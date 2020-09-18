Former Armenia police chief indicted for obstructing journalists' work

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Armenian police chief Vladimir Gasparyan has been charged with obstructing the work of journalists, the country's Investigation Committee reports.

According to official information, Gasparyan was at his residence near Lake Sevan on August 8 when he saw a UAV filming his house and started pursuing the drone on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

Identifying reporters from the Armenian service of RFE/RL, Gasparyan cursed and threatened violence against the group.

After learning that the crew were preparing a report on illegal buildings in the Lake Sevan basin, he demanded them to stop the process, swearing and putting psychological pressure on the journalists, forcing them to get rid of the video. Only after making sure that the footage had been deleted did he leave the group alone.