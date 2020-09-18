Former Armenia police chief indicted for obstructing journalists' work
September 18, 2020 - 15:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Armenian police chief Vladimir Gasparyan has been charged with obstructing the work of journalists, the country's Investigation Committee reports.
According to official information, Gasparyan was at his residence near Lake Sevan on August 8 when he saw a UAV filming his house and started pursuing the drone on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV).
Identifying reporters from the Armenian service of RFE/RL, Gasparyan cursed and threatened violence against the group.
After learning that the crew were preparing a report on illegal buildings in the Lake Sevan basin, he demanded them to stop the process, swearing and putting psychological pressure on the journalists, forcing them to get rid of the video. Only after making sure that the footage had been deleted did he leave the group alone.
Top stories
The parliament on September 16 approved the proposal with 116 votes in favor and one against.
A source has published a photo if one of the downed UAVs which it said is most probably ThunderB drone.
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Partner news
Latest news
Sept. 19 marks defeat of Ottomans by Armenian Legion in Battle of Arara Forty days after Turks and Germans lost the Battle of Arara, Ottoman Empire asked for armistice.
Lego ditches single-use plastics for package bricks The company has committed to phasing out the plastic bags it currently uses to package bricks from 2021.
295 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
One person in every 1,500 in Japan is aged 100 or more Nearly 1 in 1,500 people in Japan is now aged 100 or older, new data from the Japanese government shows.