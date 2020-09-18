Seoul will sue church linked to Covid-19 outbreak for $4m in damages

Seoul will sue church linked to Covid-19 outbreak for $4m in damages
September 18, 2020 - 16:16 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Seoul city on Friday, September 18 announced plans to sue Sarang-jeil Church and its lead pastor Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon for damages relating to a coronavirus outbreak linked to the religious group in August.

In a news release, the city government said it will ask Jun and his church for 4.6 billion Korean won ($4 million) to make up for the cost of Covid-19 treatment, subsidy for self-isolation, and operating cost of treatment centers, CNN reports.

The city government estimates that the church's outbreak in Seoul cost national agencies and companies like Seoul Metro and National Health Insurance Service about 8.48 billion Korean won ($7.3 million).

The Sarang-jeil Church attracted widespread backlash in August when it became the center of a coronavirus outbreak. At least 1,168 Covid-19 cases in South Korea have been linked to the church, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

 Top stories
FT: Moderna aims to price Covid-19 vaccine at $50-$60 per courseFT: Moderna aims to price Covid-19 vaccine at $50-$60 per course
Moderna’s proposed price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries.
Azerbaijan reports seven new deaths among troopsAzerbaijan reports seven new deaths among troops
According to reports, Hashimov was the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps of the Azerbaijani Army.
Germany's Merkel goes into self-quarantineGermany's Merkel goes into self-quarantine
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Coronavirus: Czech Republic closing bordersCoronavirus: Czech Republic closing borders
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Partner news
 Articles
Compassion is key, no matter what

An Italian photojournalist’s journey through the pandemic

 Most popular in the section
Mutated Covid-19 strain found in Indonesia
Paradise Islands off Brazil reopen only to visitors who've had coronavirus
Japan’s "flying car" travels 5-10min off ground with a person aboard
Moderna vaccine "is well tolerated across all age groups"
Home
All news
Overview: World
Archive for September 18, 2020
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Sept. 19 marks defeat of Ottomans by Armenian Legion in Battle of Arara Forty days after Turks and Germans lost the Battle of Arara, Ottoman Empire asked for armistice.
295 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Artsakh parliament will move to Shushi in 2022 Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan proposed to move the parliament to Shushi weeks ago.
U.S. deploys reinforcements to Syria after Russia clashes Incidents between U.S. and Russian forces that patrol that part of the country have escalated this year.