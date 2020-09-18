Qatar Airways resumes daily Yerevan services from Oct. 5

PanARMENIAN.Net - Qatar Airways announced Friday, September 18 that it will fly from Yerevan to Doha ever day beginning from October 5.

The carrier resumed Yerevan services with five weekly flights on September 13. The aircraft features 12 seats in Business Class and 120 seats in Economy Class.

Qatar Airways requires passengers travelling from Armenia to present a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR medical test result when checking in. The test result must be carried out and issued within 96 hours prior to the flight departure. Passengers must undergo the RT-PCR test at one of the authorised laboratories at their own expense. Passengers are required to complete, sign and submit a consent form at the check-in counters along with their negative Covid-19 test result.