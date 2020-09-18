Qatar Airways resumes daily Yerevan services from Oct. 5

Qatar Airways resumes daily Yerevan services from Oct. 5
September 18, 2020 - 17:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Qatar Airways announced Friday, September 18 that it will fly from Yerevan to Doha ever day beginning from October 5.

The carrier resumed Yerevan services with five weekly flights on September 13. The aircraft features 12 seats in Business Class and 120 seats in Economy Class.

Qatar Airways requires passengers travelling from Armenia to present a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR medical test result when checking in. The test result must be carried out and issued within 96 hours prior to the flight departure. Passengers must undergo the RT-PCR test at one of the authorised laboratories at their own expense. Passengers are required to complete, sign and submit a consent form at the check-in counters along with their negative Covid-19 test result.

 Top stories
Armenia approves paid paternity leave for new dadsArmenia approves paid paternity leave for new dads
The parliament on September 16 approved the proposal with 116 votes in favor and one against.
Lawmaker: Armenia has downed several Azerbaijani dronesLawmaker: Armenia has downed several Azerbaijani drones
A source has published a photo if one of the downed UAVs which it said is most probably ThunderB drone.
RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Armenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospitalArmenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospital
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Partner news
 Articles
The growing trend of human microchipping

Means of control or convenience?

 Most popular in the section
Armenian Defense Minister asks Azeri President: When is "late"?
Study: Armenia among Europe’s most affordable places for digital nomads
Armenia extending state of emergency for fifth time
Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation remained calm overnight
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Archive for September 18, 2020
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Sept. 19 marks defeat of Ottomans by Armenian Legion in Battle of Arara Forty days after Turks and Germans lost the Battle of Arara, Ottoman Empire asked for armistice.
Lego ditches single-use plastics for package bricks The company has committed to phasing out the plastic bags it currently uses to package bricks from 2021.
295 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
One person in every 1,500 in Japan is aged 100 or more Nearly 1 in 1,500 people in Japan is now aged 100 or older, new data from the Japanese government shows.