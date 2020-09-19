U.S. deploys reinforcements to Syria after Russia clashes
September 19, 2020 - 11:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. has ramped up its military presence in Syria after a number of skirmishes with Russian forces intensified tensions in the country, the BBC reports.
U.S. officials said six Bradley Fighting Vehicles and about 100 troops were part of the deployment to north-east Syria.
Incidents between U.S. and Russian forces that patrol that part of the country have escalated this year.
U.S. Navy Captain Bill Urban said the move would "ensure the safety and security of Coalition forces".
He added that, alongside the fighting vehicles, which had been based in Kuwait, the US would also deploy a "Sentinel radar" and increase "the frequency of US fighter patrols over US forces".
"The United States does not seek conflict with any other nation in Syria, but will defend Coalition forces if necessary," Mr Urban, a spokesman for US Central Command, said in a statement on Friday.
Urban did not mention Russia by name, but a separate statement from a U.S. official, first reported by NBC News, was more pointed.
"These actions and reinforcements are a clear signal to Russia to adhere to mutual de-confliction processes and for Russia and other parties to avoid unprofessional, unsafe and provocative actions in north-east Syria," the unnamed U.S. official said.
Photo: Getty Images
Top stories
Moderna’s proposed price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries.
According to reports, Hashimov was the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps of the Azerbaijani Army.
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Partner news
Latest news
Sept. 19 marks defeat of Ottomans by Armenian Legion in Battle of Arara Forty days after Turks and Germans lost the Battle of Arara, Ottoman Empire asked for armistice.
295 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Artsakh parliament will move to Shushi in 2022 Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan proposed to move the parliament to Shushi weeks ago.
Georgia reports 187 new Covid-19 infections The country has so far announced 3306 Covid-19 cases, including 19 deaths and 1481 recoveries.