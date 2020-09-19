Artsakh parliament will move to Shushi in 2022
September 19, 2020 - 13:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The National Assembly of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) will move from Stepanakert, the capital, to Shushi on the 30th anniversary of the city's liberation on May 9, 2022, President Arayik Harutyunyan said in a Facebook post on Saturday, September 19.
Harutyunyan proposed to move the parliament to Shushi weeks ago, and now says he has already received a positive response from two parties.
"During my working visit to Shushi, we discussed that the parliament could move to a building, which was originally set to become a court. I have instructed to resume construction," the Karabakh President said.
