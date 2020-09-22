Burj Khalifa, ADNOC building light up in Armenian flag colors
September 22, 2020 - 10:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Dubai's Burj Khalifa and the building of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in the capital of the United Arab Emirates were lit up in the colors of the Armenian flag to celebrate the 29th anniversary of the country's independence on September 21.
The Embassy of Armenia to the UAE unveiled pictures and videos from both events in the Emirates.
Other landmarks around the world, such as the Niagara Falls in Canada or Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, were painted in the colors of the Armenian flag to celebrate the Independence Day of Armenia.
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi sent messages to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to congratulate on the Independence Day of Armenia.
