Karabakh Conservative Party leader tests positive for Covid-19

PanARMENIAN.Net - Leader of the Artsakh's (Nagorno Karabakh) Conservative Party, former presidential spokesman Davit Babayan has revealed that he has contracted coronavirus.

"I tested positive for Covid-19. I have self-isolated and will be working online, maintaining contact with the media as usual," Babayan said in a Facebook post.

Babayan said he has been in touch with a lot of people in recent days and urged everyone to get tested.