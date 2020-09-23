Karabakh Conservative Party leader tests positive for Covid-19
September 23, 2020 - 14:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Leader of the Artsakh's (Nagorno Karabakh) Conservative Party, former presidential spokesman Davit Babayan has revealed that he has contracted coronavirus.
"I tested positive for Covid-19. I have self-isolated and will be working online, maintaining contact with the media as usual," Babayan said in a Facebook post.
Babayan said he has been in touch with a lot of people in recent days and urged everyone to get tested.
