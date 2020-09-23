Study: Dengue could provide some immunity against Covid-19
September 23, 2020 - 10:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new study that analyzed the coronavirus outbreak in Brazil has found a link between the spread of the virus and past outbreaks of dengue fever that suggests exposure to the mosquito-transmitted illness may provide some level of immunity against Covid-19, Reuters reports.
The not yet published study led by Miguel Nicolelis, a professor at Duke University, and shared exclusively with Reuters, compared the geographic distribution of coronavirus cases with the spread of dengue in 2019 and 2020.
Places with lower coronavirus infection rates and slower case growth were locations that had suffered intense dengue outbreaks this year or last, Nicolelis found.
“This striking finding raises the intriguing possibility of an immunological cross-reactivity between dengue’s Flavivirus serotypes and SARS-CoV-2,” the study said, referring to dengue virus antibodies and the novel coronavirus.
“If proven correct, this hypothesis could mean that dengue infection or immunization with an efficacious and safe dengue vaccine could produce some level of immunological protection” against the coronavirus, it added.
Nicolelis said the results are particularly interesting because previous studies have shown that people with dengue antibodies in their blood can test falsely positive for Covid-19 antibodies even if they have never been infected by the coronavirus.
“This indicates that there is an immunological interaction between two viruses that nobody could have expected, because the two viruses are from completely different families,” Nicolelis said, adding that further studies are needed to prove the connection.
The study was being published ahead of peer review on the MedRxiv preprint server and will be submitted to a scientific journal.
It highlights a significant correlation between lower incidence, mortality and growth rate of Covid-19 in populations in Brazil where the levels of antibodies to dengue were higher.
Top stories
Moderna’s proposed price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries.
According to reports, Hashimov was the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps of the Azerbaijani Army.
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: University of Economics temporarily suspends operations Ruzanna Galoyan was elected the new rector on July 17 but the government has yet to approve her in the position.
Health Minister, Chinese envoy discuss Covid-19 vaccine over the phone Arsen Torosyan specifically emphasized the importance China's help during the fight against Covid-19.
Scientists explain death of over 330 elephants in Botswana Initially, possible explanations over the deaths had ranged from poaching to anthrax to poisoning.
Karabakh reports six new coronavirus infections 327 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 95 others are quarantined.