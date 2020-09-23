Sen. Menendez requests details from Trump–Erdogan phone calls

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. Senator Bob Menendez called on National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien to provide details on all the calls made between U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ekathimerini reports.

The senator said he is concerned about Trump’s relationship with Erdogan, “including its impact on U.S. national security and on the proceedings against Halkbank over its sanctions violations.”

Among others, Menendez requested a complete list of all the calls, the subjects covered on each call, and all summaries and conversation readouts concerning them.

"I write regarding President Trump’s engagement with Turkey’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. I have repeatedly raised concerns about President Trump’s relationship with President Erdoğan, including its impact on U.S. national security and on the proceedings against Halkbank over its sanctions violations. Recent reporting by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein has only reinforced my concerns," Menendez said.

"In audio recordings made for Woodward’s book Rage, President Trump said that “I get along very well with Erdoğan, even though you’re not supposed to because everyone says, ‘What a horrible guy.’ But, you know, for me it works out good.”