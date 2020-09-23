Moscow hints Azerbaijan has distorted Lavrov's words
September 23, 2020 - 19:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova has weighed in on statements attributed by Azerbaijan to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, calling on everyone to focus solely on Moscow's position, and not on other interpretations.
On September 23, Lavrov met an Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation headed by the chairwoman of the Milli Mejlis, Sahiba Gafarova. Following the meeting, the website of the Azerbaijani parliament posted a message, according to which the Russian foreign policy chief had allegedly said that "the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Nagorno-Karabakh impede the process of resolving the conflict." The message went on to say that "this is the position of Moscow. The Russian side advocates the return of the five occupied regions, the deployment of peacekeepers and the restoration of the transport and communication system."
"As for the correctness of the quotes made by the Russian minister, I would like to draw your attention and address these questions to the sources that spread this information. Therefore, to be honest, I will not even focus on that," Zakharova told a briefing on Wednesday, September 23.
Zakharova noted that Russia's position on this issue is "well known" and urged against focusing on "various interpretations that do not come from the Russian side."
Top stories
Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan proposed to move the parliament to Shushi weeks ago.
The Embassy of Armenia to the UAE said more details about the time of the event will be provided later.
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
The parliament will vote on designating a day for the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Finland to deploy coronavirus-sniffing dogs at Helsinki Airport Studies have indicated that trained dogs are able to determine infected and non-infected human saliva or urine.
Armenia: University of Economics temporarily suspends operations Ruzanna Galoyan was elected the new rector on July 17 but the government has yet to approve her in the position.
Health Minister, Chinese envoy discuss Covid-19 vaccine over the phone Arsen Torosyan specifically emphasized the importance China's help during the fight against Covid-19.
Walmart will try drone deliveries of at-home coronavirus tests The retail giant already has drone trials underway to deliver “select grocery and household essentials”.