Armenia reports 374 new Covid-19 infections, three deaths

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 374 to reach 48,251 on Thursday, September 24 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry. This is the biggest daily jump in the number of new infections since July 24.

Fresh figures also revealed that 240 more people have recovered, while three patients have died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 3913 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 43,266 people have recovered, 945 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 292 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.