Karabakh reports nine new coronavirus infections
September 24, 2020 - 12:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Thursday, September 25 announced six nine coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 394.
Health authorities said people who have been exposed to the newly infected patients are being identified and isolated.
329 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 85 others are quarantined.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, two people carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Karabakh has extended the state of emergency until October 11.
