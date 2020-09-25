Armenia: PM's former advisor refutes negotiations with Azerbaijanis

PanARMENIAN.Net - A former advisor to the Armenian Prime Minister, Arsen Kharatyan has refuted Azerbaijani media publications alleging that he has "secretly negotiated" on behalf of PM Nikol Pashinyan with Azerbaijanis on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict back in 2018.

He described the publication as false, full of "imaginary stories".

"I believe that responding to [Azerbaijani President Ilham] Aliyev's puppet media makes no sense, but to avoid possible speculations in the domestic domain, I will make a clarification: during the short period of working as an advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, I have not discussed any issue with any Azerbaijani official," Kharatyan said in a Facebook post.

The former advisor said he believes that a recent interview he gave to Al Jazeera, as well as the border escalation of July have probably caused such disinformation.