Armenia: PM's former advisor refutes negotiations with Azerbaijanis
September 25, 2020 - 13:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A former advisor to the Armenian Prime Minister, Arsen Kharatyan has refuted Azerbaijani media publications alleging that he has "secretly negotiated" on behalf of PM Nikol Pashinyan with Azerbaijanis on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict back in 2018.
He described the publication as false, full of "imaginary stories".
"I believe that responding to [Azerbaijani President Ilham] Aliyev's puppet media makes no sense, but to avoid possible speculations in the domestic domain, I will make a clarification: during the short period of working as an advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, I have not discussed any issue with any Azerbaijani official," Kharatyan said in a Facebook post.
The former advisor said he believes that a recent interview he gave to Al Jazeera, as well as the border escalation of July have probably caused such disinformation.
Top stories
"We are aware of the assessment of those elections by the international observers," Anna Naghdalyan said.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Armenian ambassador Hasmik Tolmajian thanked the Senators for the decision on December 18 evening.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan said that only after the Armenian side’s retaliatory fire did the Azerbaijani troops cease shooting.
Partner news
Latest news
Face masks could be giving people Covid-19 immunity – research Face masks may be giving people Covid-19 immunity and making them get less sick from the virus․
Iran eyes more energy cooperation with Armenia despite U.S. sanctions Iran will continue cooperation with Armenia in the energy sector, despite the sanctions, Zarif has said.
Armenia coronavirus infections grow by 392 in the past day A total of 3842 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control said.
Facebook removes Russian-backed accounts working against Armenia A network, which spanned 301 groups, pages and accounts, was linked to Russian military intelligence services.