U.S. urges citizens against travel to border areas in Armenia, Azerbaijan

U.S. urges citizens against travel to border areas in Armenia, Azerbaijan
September 26, 2020 - 11:50 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. Embassy in Armenia and Azerbaijan has urged U.S. citizens to avoid travel near the line of contact and the border between the two countries.

In particular, Americans were advised to maintain vigilance and exercise caution "due to heightened tensions and recent violence along portions of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border".

They were also asked to avoid the area to the east of the M4 and M16 Highways north of the Dilijan National Park and up to the border with Georgia in Tavush province, Armenia and to not travel to Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The U.S. Embassy encourages U.S. citizens to monitor local news reporting. The Embassy will continue to monitor the security situation and provide additional information as needed," the embassy's statement in Armenia read.

The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan, meanwhile, urged U.S. citizens to reconsider non-essential travel outside of the Absheron Peninsula. U.S. Embassy employees and their family members were instructed not to travel outside of the Absheron Peninsula.

The U.S. Embassy in Baku also encouraged Americans to exercise caution in public spaces and avoid any public demonstrations that develop.

The situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated on July 12, with Azerbaijan launching several unsuccessful infiltration attempts throughout the next week. The Azerbaijani military also used artillery and combat drones to target civilian homes in several border settlements in Armenia. Five servicemen of the Armenian army were killed, while Azerbaijan reported 12 deaths.

 Top stories
Artsakh parliament will move to Shushi in 2022Artsakh parliament will move to Shushi in 2022
Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan proposed to move the parliament to Shushi weeks ago.
Burj Khalifa, ADNOC building will light up with colours of Armenian flagBurj Khalifa, ADNOC building will light up with colours of Armenian flag
The Embassy of Armenia to the UAE said more details about the time of the event will be provided later.
Karabakh coronavirus cases reach 243Karabakh coronavirus cases reach 243
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
Lebanese parliament could designate Armenian Genocide remembrance dayLebanese parliament could designate Armenian Genocide remembrance day
The parliament will vote on designating a day for the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
 Articles
The situation is scarier than one can imagine

Family in Beirut hoping to move to Armenia

 Most popular in the section
California governor says Armenian school graffiti attack is "sickening"
At least 11 Armenians killed in Beirut blast
Karabakh reports two new coronavirus infections
Guardian: Armenian-Azeri clashes cause economic war in Russia
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia planning to buy 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine $6.3 million will be spent on acquiring the vaccine, the average cost of one dose calculated at $10.55.
Armenian Catholicos to meet Pope Francis at Vatican Karekin II will meet the pope at the Vatican, as well as give his blessing to the Armenian community of Milan.
Armenia reports 429 new coronavirus cases, 175 recoveries A total of 4289 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control said.
Armenia raises Karabakh's right to self-determination at UN Nikol Pashinyan said Armenia reaffirms its commitment to the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict.