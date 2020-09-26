330 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

330 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
September 26, 2020 - 15:03 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 330 ceasefire violations - more than 3000 shots in total - by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from September 20-26, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.

