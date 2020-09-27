Azerbaijan admits loss of one helicopter in Karabakh
September 27, 2020 - 10:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has admitted the loss of one helicopter on the Nagorno-Karabakh contact line on Sunday, September 27.
Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said earlier, however, that the Karabakh army has downed two helicopters and three drones, and destroyed three tanks of the Azerbaijani army.
Her comments came after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan revealed that Azerbaijan has launched an attack on Karabakh.
Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has already briefed Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office, on the situation along the Karabakh contact line.
Karabakh President’s spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan has said the Azerbaijani military has been shelling the civilian settlements of Karabakh, including the capital Stepanakert.
The last major escalation on the contact line of Nagorno-Karabakh was in April 2016 when Azerbaijan resumed hostilities against Karabakh. Throughout the four-day military campaign, 64 soldiers, 13 volunteers and four civilians, including a child, were killed and more than 120 people were wounded on the Armenian side. According to information from the U.S. Department of State, Azerbaijan lost more than 270 people in total.
According to reports, Hashimov was the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps of the Azerbaijani Army.
