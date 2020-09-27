OSCE Minsk Group urge Karabakh sides to resume negotiations

PanARMENIAN.Net - The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on Sunday, September 27 have called for the resumption of negotiations to find a sustainable resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The statement came hours after Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive along the Karabakh contact line and has been shelling civilian settlements since early morning. At least two civilians – a woman and a child – have been killed, while two others have been injured.

Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States said they view "with concern" reports of large scale military actions along the contact line.

"We strongly condemn the use of force and regret the senseless loss of life, including civilians. The co-chairs appeal to the sides to cease hostilities immediately and to resume negotiations to find a sustainable resolution of the conflict," the statement reads.

"The Co-Chairs call on the sides to take all necessary measures to stabilize the situation on the ground and reiterate that there is no alternative to a peaceful negotiated solution of the conflict."

The Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army said on Sunday, September 27 that helicopters, drones, tanks and infantry armored vehicles belonging to the Azerbaijani military have been destroyed since morning.

Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has already briefed Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office, on the situation along the Karabakh contact line.

Karabakh President’s spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan has said the Azerbaijani military has been shelling the civilian settlements of Karabakh, including the capital Stepanakert.

The last major escalation on the contact line of Nagorno-Karabakh was in April 2016 when Azerbaijan resumed hostilities against Karabakh. Throughout the four-day military campaign, 64 soldiers, 13 volunteers and four civilians, including a child, were killed and more than 120 people were wounded on the Armenian side. According to information from the U.S. Department of State, Azerbaijan lost more than 270 people in total.