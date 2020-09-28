Cyprus slams Azerbaijan's violating of Karabakh ceasefire

PanARMENIAN.Net - Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides has spoken with his Armenian counterpart, calling on all sides to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict diplomatically as well as accusing Azerbaijan of violating a fragile truce, Ekathimerini reports.

Christodoulides called on all sides in the region of Karabakh to cease hostilities.

In a foreign ministry press release, the Cypriot government expressed “deep concern at the heightening of tensions that has been taking place since yesterday in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh,” while also condemning “the breach of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan, that has led to intense fighting and resulted in casualties also amongst the civilian population.”

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive along the entire contact line in Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons. Both Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization of their male population. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.