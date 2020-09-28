Armenian envoy: Turkey deployed 4,000 Syrian militants to Azerbaijan

Armenian envoy: Turkey deployed 4,000 Syrian militants to Azerbaijan
September 28, 2020 - 18:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey has recently deployed about 4,000 militants from Syria to Azerbaijan, Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan has said on Monday, September 28, citing data obtained by Armenia, RIA Novosti reports.

The envoy said the troops deployed by Turkey are already participating in Azerbaijan's offensive against the Armenian forces in Karabakh.

"According to information we have, about 4,000 militants have been recently deployed by Turkey from Syria to Azerbaijan. They have been trained in militant camps," Toghanyan said.

The diplomat added that it is difficult to determine the ethnicity of those groups.

Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.

Photo. Ria Novosti
How Azerbaijan and Turkey prepared to war against Karabakh

A timeline of how the war machine was set in motion

