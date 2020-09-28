Serj Tankian releases “Artsakh Song” demo in touching tribute to Armenians
September 28, 2020 - 19:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has unveiled the demo of “Artsakh Song” to encourage servicemen defending the borders of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.
"As Armenia and Artsakh defend themselves from the latest full scale aggression by the petro-oligarchic corrupt leadership of Azerbaijan, I thought of the “Artsakh Song” I had written and released in 2016 after that particular aggression by Azerbaijan," the artist wrote on Facebook.
"Here is the unreleased demo of the song. Our culture has preserved our nation for thousands of years and we will see this latest strife through as well."
Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.
Top stories
Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan proposed to move the parliament to Shushi weeks ago.
The Embassy of Armenia to the UAE said more details about the time of the event will be provided later.
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
The parliament will vote on designating a day for the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian parliament condemns Azeri aggression against Karabakh Following Azerbaijan attack, the Armenian National Assembly on September 28 adopted a statement.
Kremlin: Russia in contact with Turkey over Karabakh escalation Russia called for an immediate end to hostilities in Karabakh and switch to a political and diplomatic channel.
Pashinyan: Azeri President has asked me a favor, not the other way around He said Aliyev has asked him to not mention the situation in Azerbaijan in his post-revolutionary speeches.
ECHR says will consider Armenia's request against Azerbaijan The press service said the court has received a request for an interim measure, and that it is being considered.