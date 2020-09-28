Serj Tankian releases “Artsakh Song” demo in touching tribute to Armenians

PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has unveiled the demo of “Artsakh Song” to encourage servicemen defending the borders of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

"As Armenia and Artsakh defend themselves from the latest full scale aggression by the petro-oligarchic corrupt leadership of Azerbaijan, I thought of the “Artsakh Song” I had written and released in 2016 after that particular aggression by Azerbaijan," the artist wrote on Facebook.

"Here is the unreleased demo of the song. Our culture has preserved our nation for thousands of years and we will see this latest strife through as well."

Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.