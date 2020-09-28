Karabakh reports 27 more deaths, raising the toll to 58

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 27 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan.

Since September 27 morning, when Azerbaijan launched a major assault against Karabakh, 58 Armenian soldiers have been killed.

According to Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan, 200 troops have been wounded so far. While some of them have been transferred to the Armenian capital of Yerevan, most others have returned to service after receiving first aid.

Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.