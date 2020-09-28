Watch the destruction of Azerbaijani tanks by Karabakh army

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Defense Army of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) has published footage of the destruction of several tanks belonging to the Azerbaijani military.

Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.

Both the Karabakh Defense Army and the Armenian Defense Ministry are regularly publishing videos from the ground, which show the destruction of Azerbaijani military equipment.

Helicopters, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and drones have been shot down and blown up by the Armenian troops so far.