Azerbaijani drone strikes civilian bus in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - An Azerbaijani drone hit a civilian bus in Vardenis, Armenia on Tuesday, September 29, the Armenian unified infocenter said on Facebook.

The bus was pictured burning.

The Azerbaijani military also opened fire on the positions of the Armenian armed forces near Vardenis, Gegharkunik province, also employing air force.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.