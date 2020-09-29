Putin "deeply concerned" about Karabakh escalation
September 29, 2020 - 22:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, September 29 discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh over the phone.
"The Russian President expressed deep concern over the ongoing hostilities and stressed the importance of measures for maintaining ceasefire and de-escalating the situation," Pashinyan's office said.
Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.
