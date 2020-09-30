Armenia shows footage of takeover of Azerbaijani position for the first time

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan has for the first time posted footage of Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army taking over an Azerbaijani position.

The video below shows Azerbaijani soldiers fleeing after the strike of the Armenian forces.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling position and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.