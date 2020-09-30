Karabakh reports 23 more deaths, raising the toll to 58
September 30, 2020 - 22:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 23 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan.
Since September 27 morning, when Azerbaijan launched a major assault against Karabakh, 103 Armenian soldiers, including at least two volunteers, have been killed.
According to information from the Armenian Defense Ministry, 920 soldiers from the Azerbaijani side have been killed in the four days of fighting.
Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.
