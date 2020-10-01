Stavridis: NATO intelligence showed Armenians would defeat Azerbaijanis in serious conflict
October 1, 2020 - 15:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. Navy admiral and former supreme allied commander of NATO James Stavridis has revealed that according to NATO intelligence assessments, Armenians would defeat Azerbaijanis in the event of a serious conflict.
"What may seem to many Westerners a minor clash in a remote corner of the world actually has significant implications for regional security, energy markets and the ambitions of two problematic strongmen: Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey," Stavridis said in an article he penned for Bloomberg.
"Over the four years I was at NATO, there were a number of half-hearted military thrusts by the Azeris, which were easily stopped by the Armenians. Our intelligence assessments found that the Armenians were almost certain to win if things came seriously to blows."
The former NATO commander's comments come amid renewed violence in the region. Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling positions and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.
Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
Top stories
Moderna’s proposed price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries.
According to reports, Hashimov was the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps of the Azerbaijani Army.
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Partner news
Latest news
Azeri shelling leaves Armenian journalist wounded in the back Vardumyan was among the group journalists who came under Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements.
Karabakh shoots down three Azeri planes, two more helicopters The Armenian troops had earlier shot down another Azerbaijani helicopter which had fallen on Iranian soil.
Armenia TV cameraman injured in Azerbaijan's fire on Martuni The five-strong crew of Civilnet, another Armenian media outlet, came under Azerbaijan's fire on Martuni as well.
Russian TV editor, int'l journalists come under Azerbaijani fire According to information provided by Dozhd, the journalist is safe and has now been taken to a shelter.