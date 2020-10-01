Azerbaijan fires TOS-1A systems from inside a village

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani Armed Forces deploy their TOS-1A heavy artillery systems in villages and open fire from there on the Armenian troops in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), according to footage published earlier by the Armenian Defense Ministry, thus turning their civilian population into a human shield.

The Artsakh Infocenter, meanwhile, has identified the exact location of the Azerbaijani military equipment as the village of Leninavan, Martakert region of Karabakh, occupied in 1991-1994.

The Armenian side has repeatedly published evidence proving that Azerbaijan deploys its artillery positions inside villages or behind civilians settlements.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling positions and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty. On October 1, a group of local and international journalists came under Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements. Some of them have sustained injuries, civilian casualty was reported.