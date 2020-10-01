Azeri troops open fire on vehicle carrying AFP reporters in Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani Armed Forces targeted a car carrying AFP reporters covering the situation on the ground in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Armenian unified infocenter reports.

The infocenter has also published images of the car, with the windows shattered or cracked.

The AFP crew were among the group of reporters and journalists who came under Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements on Thursday, October 1.

Two Le Monde reporters – both of them citizens of France – as well as the cameraman of Armenia TV and a 24New reporter were injured in Azerbaijan's bombardment of Martuni.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling positions and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.