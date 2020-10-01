Pashinyan says Turkey seeks to continue the Armenian Genocide
October 1, 2020 - 18:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that Turkey has returned to the South Caucasus to continue the Armenian Genocide.
Pashinyan's comments come amid mounting discontent over Turkey participation in recent hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and Ankara's overt support for Azerbaijan.
"Why has Turkey returned to the South Caucasus 100 years later? To continue the Armenian Genocide," Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.
"For Turkey, however, continuing a genocidal policy is not only a means of implementing Armenophobia, but also a pragmatic task. Armenia and the Armenians of the South Caucasus are the last remaining obstacle on the way of continued Turkish expansion towards the North, the North East, and the East, and the realization of its imperialistic dream.
"It is no longer merely the Karabakh issue, nor a security issue of the Armenian people. It is now an issue of international security, and today, the Armenian people are defending also international security, assuming what may be a new historic mission."
Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling positions and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty. On October 1, a group of local and international journalists came under Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements. Some of them have sustained injuries.
Top stories
Pashinyan said the Armenians used to live in Baku for centuries, "giving the city a genuine trait of multiculturalism."
Marina Ohanjanyan, spokeswoman for the Investigative Service, confirmed the news to PanARMENIAN.Net.
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Partner news
Latest news
12 Armenian civilians killed since the beginning of Azeri offensive In Armenia, one resident of the town of Vardenis was killed in Azerbaijan's fire from across the border.
Pentagon official: Reports of Turkey to Azerbaijan militant movements are verified The Pentagon official described the flare-up in Karabakh a "small war with major repercussions."
Moscow says aware of Syrian militants' transfer to Karabakh The official representative of the Foreign Ministry said the information they have is more than media reports.
Azerbaijan shells highway in Armenia The Azeri troops first opened fire on the town of Vardenis on September 29, shelling positions and settlements alike.