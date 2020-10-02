Armenia Deputy PM lands in Moscow
October 2, 2020 - 16:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy Armenian Prime Minister , co-chair of the intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Armenia and Russia Mher Grigoryan arrived in Moscow on Friday, October 2.
Grigoryan is expected to meet the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, co-chair of the same commission Alexei Overchuk.
The two are set to discuss issues of bilateral economic agenda within the Eurasian Economic Union.
Grigoryan's trip to Moscow comes after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov invited Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Jeyhun Bayramov to Moscow to hold talks on the Karabakh settlement.
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. international and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
Marina Ohanjanyan, spokeswoman for the Investigative Service, confirmed the news to PanARMENIAN.Net.
Marina Ohanjanyan, spokeswoman for the Investigative Service, confirmed the news to PanARMENIAN.Net.
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
