Armenia: Azeri ballistic missiles targeting Karabakh civilian infrastructure
October 2, 2020 - 18:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani ballistic missiles are targeting civilian infrastructure in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said Friday, October 2, noting that LORA missiles have most probably been used as well.

The diameter of the Israeli-made LORA missiles in Azerbaijan's arsenal is 625mm, while the maximum range is reportedly 430 km.

Azerbaijan has also twice used Smerch heavy multiple rocket launcher to strike the town of Hadrut in Karabakh. The Armenian side has reported injuries among the civilian population.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. international and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.

How Azerbaijan and Turkey prepared to war against Karabakh

A timeline of how the war machine was set in motion

